Library to offer free Friday movies, Explorer Days program in August

This August, the Cazenovia Public Library has announced it will offer free film screenings on Friday afternoons and evenings, as well as hold Summer Explorer Days for children ages 6 to 10.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Free Friday movies

The library will offer free public screenings of films on Friday afternoons and evenings. Each of the four films will be shown in the community room. Free popcorn will be provided. The films, sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library, will be:

“Going in Style” (2017) — 1 and 6:30 p.m., August 4. Rated PG-13; runtime 96 minutes.

The star-studded heist comedy film follows three desperate retirees who plan to rob a bank after their pensions are cancelled. Going in Style is a remake of the 1979 film of the same name.

“Monkey Kingdom” (2015) — 1 and 6:30 p.m., August 11. Rated G; runtime 81 minutes.

The kid-friendly nature documentary follows a family of monkeys living in ancient ruins deep in the jungles of Sri Lanka. Tina Fey narrates the film.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) — 1 and 6:30 p.m., August 18. Rated PG-13; runtime 121 minutes.

A group of intergalactic criminals must work together to stop a villain from taking over the universe. The fast-paced superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) — 1 and 6:15 p.m., August 25. Rated PG-13; runtime 136 minutes.

The sequel continues to chronicle the Guardians’ adventures as they traverse the universe. The team must fight to stay together as they work to unravel the mystery of one superhero’s secret parentage.

August Explorer Days

Also during the month of August, children ages 6 to 10 are invited to join Ms. Jenna in the community room for the final three installments of the Summer Explorer Days program series. The programs will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 9 and 16. Each session is filled with fun and educational activities designed to keep children’s minds and bodies active all summer long.

In the first August workshop, “Cardboard Creators,” participants will put their imaginations to work and transform a cardboard box into something extraordinary.

“Sound Machines” will provide children with the opportunity to learn about an orchestra made completely out of recycled materials and the chance to create their own instruments from found objects.

During the final Explorer Day of the season, “To Mars and Beyond!” participants will contemplate life on Mars, create their own Martians, design a Martian habitat and perform space science experiments.

All supplies will be provided. Registration is requested. Call or stop by the library to reserve a spot.

