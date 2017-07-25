Food Network star Nancy Fuller coming to Good Nature Brewery

Nancy Fuller, the Food Network Star of the program “Farmhouse Rules,” will be the featured guest at a special Sunday brunch at the Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30. (submitted photo)

Nancy Fuller, the Food Network Star of the program “Farmhouse Rules,” will be the featured guest at a special Sunday brunch at the Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30. The Sunday program follows the Open Farm Day Saturday event.

Nancy focuses on farm-to-table cuisine and has her roots in Upstate New York. She was born on a dairy farm, and her childhood instilled in her a love and respect for food, farmers and the land where it is grown.

In addition to Good Nature’s standard Sunday brunch menu, the restaurant will offer a dish that Fuller will showcase in a cooking demonstration, pulling inspiration from her cookbook, “Farmhouse Rules: Simple, Seasonal Meals for the Whole Family.” The demo will feature local producers from the Hamilton/Lebanon farm-to-market area, including ones that Good Nature works with currently.

The cooking demo begins at 11 a.m., followed by a question and answer session and book signing.

Good Nature Farm Brewery is located at 1727 State Route 12 B, Hamilton. More information at goodnaturebrewing.com.

