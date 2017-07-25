 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Food Network star Nancy Fuller coming to Good Nature Brewery

Jul 25, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Food

Food Network star Nancy Fuller coming to Good Nature Brewery

Nancy Fuller, the Food Network Star of the program “Farmhouse Rules,” will be the featured guest at a special Sunday brunch at the Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30. (submitted photo)

Nancy Fuller, the Food Network Star of the program “Farmhouse Rules,” will be the featured guest at a special Sunday brunch at the Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30. The Sunday program follows the Open Farm Day Saturday event.

Nancy focuses on farm-to-table cuisine and has her roots in Upstate New York. She was born on a dairy farm, and her childhood instilled in her a love and respect for food, farmers and the land where it is grown.

In addition to Good Nature’s standard Sunday brunch menu, the restaurant will offer a dish that Fuller will showcase in a cooking demonstration, pulling inspiration from her cookbook, “Farmhouse Rules: Simple, Seasonal Meals for the Whole Family.” The demo will feature local producers from the Hamilton/Lebanon farm-to-market area, including ones that Good Nature works with currently.

The cooking demo begins at 11 a.m., followed by a question and answer session and book signing.

Good Nature Farm Brewery is located at 1727 State Route 12 B, Hamilton. More information at goodnaturebrewing.com.

Comment on this Story

What's fresh?
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill