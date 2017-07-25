Dorothy Riester, 100

Dorothy Winner Riester died of old age peacefully and comfortably on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at age 100.

Born on Nov. 29, 1916, to John Elmer Winner and Virginia Spencer Winner in Emsworth, PA, she married Robert Andrew Riester in 1938 after they both graduated from college. Initially, they lived in Irwin, PA, and then moved to Syracuse. In 1958 they purchased land at the top of Stone Quarry Hill in Cazenovia. Dorothy designed the house that she and her husband built, living in it permanently from the 1960s. They continued to purchase more land, eventually owning over 100 acres.

Dorothy did her undergraduate work at William and Mary and Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) and graduate work in ceramics at University of Pittsburgh; she received her master’s degree from Syracuse University in sculpture and design.

She had an extensive teaching career at Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh, design at Syracuse University and ceramics and design at Cazenovia College. She lectured nationwide and wrote “Design for Flower Arrangers,” published in1959.

Dorothy was a lifelong freelance sculptor-designer, often working on large scale pieces in ceramics and metals. She created major original artwork on commission, including National Council of State Garden Clubs in St. Louis, Midtown Plaza, Rochester, SUNY Brockport, Lincoln National Bank, Temple Adath Yeshurun, Syracuse, and Stearns and Wheler in Cazenovia.

Throughout the years she was active in numerous organizations with artistic and historic preservation goals. She saw her greatest accomplishment as the Founder of the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park in Cazenovia in 1991. She served as director and president in the early days and as an advisor after it was incorporated as a non-profit.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 1996 and her older sister, Elizabeth V. Frisse, in 1997. She is survived by five nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park later this summer. Donations can be made in her memory to the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, 3883 Stone Quarry Rd., P.O. Box 251, Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for Dorothy’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

