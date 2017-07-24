Stone’s Steakhouse brings farm-to-table fine dining experience to Erie Boulevard

Stone’s Steakhouse recently opened at 3220 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt after months of extensive work to the building. (Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

After months of anticipation and extensive work to the building, Stone’s Steakhouse has finally opened at 3220 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt, and plans to bring a unique farm-to-table fine dining experience to the area.

April Stone, owner of the restaurant, said she wants to bring a delicious steakhouse menu where all of the food is made fresh from local ingredients. Stone’s interest in locally-raised and grown products started when she and her brother, Mike Favaloro, started running their own farm, Green Acres Farm in Marathon, N.Y.

For about six months in 2016, Stone’s Farm Fresh operated in the ShoppingTown Mall to act as a “test run” for a full-scale restaurant, said Stone. That location offered certified Angus beef from cattle raised at Green Acre Farms.

Stone’s Steakhouse’s head chef is Brian Dewey, and the menu includes traditional steakhouse items such as soups, salads, bone-in rib eye, filet mignon, steakhouse greens, Stone’s Steak Riggies, broiled lobster tail, Ahi tuna and dessert, among many other fine dining dishes.

The majority of the ingredients used in all dishes are sourced from locally raised or grown products, said Stone, and she believes there’s a group of people who are willing to pay a little extra to get a quality meal they know the source of.

“One of the reasons I got into this was because I had been hearing about people getting sick from contaminated foods,” said Stone. “I think there’s a certain group of people who understand the costs that go into getting food from local farms, and like knowing where the food they’re eating comes from.”

Stone’s Steakhouse, located in the former Ruby Tuesdays restaurant on Erie Boulevard, was originally set to open in November 2016, but Stone said as they looked more into the building it needed extensive work and it was gutted and remodeled. Three seating areas have opened in the restaurant: the classic steakhouse seating area; the unique white onyx light-up bar area; or “The Boardroom” private dining area with seating of up to 40 people.

A grand opening was held on July 13, and Stone said people had been anticipating opening day.

“It’s great, we’ve gotten so many people who were excited to visit when we opened,” said Stone. “Syracuse is my hometown. In my heart I feel this is something I’ve wanted to bring to the community … We’re glad it’s finally time.”

Stone’s Steakhouse is opened 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information go to stonessteakhouse.net or call 315-214-5408.

