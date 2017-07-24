Letter: Infrastructure development by current democratic governance

A healthy environment is a non-partisan issue, and local officials should continue striving for a more pedestrian and environmental friendly town, regardless of the electoral outcome. However, it is more likely to continue if the current Democratic leadership is given another term.

The general attitude with respect to sidewalks, green spaces and green technologies has evolved throughout the years. DeWitt residents, both Republican and Democrat, are concerned about sidewalks. Major highways and roads divide DeWitt, and as a result, walking to stores, schools or even work can be unsafe.

Democratic leadership in DeWitt has effectuated infrastructure development without having to increase taxes. For example, sidewalks have already been integrated into major infrastructure projects (i.e., along Jamesville Road and Route 173), and there is a currently a plan to build more sidewalks and bike paths, town-wide, as the budget allows. The Democratic Party is working toward a pedestrian-friendly town, one in which residents, if they choose, may walk and bike as alternative modes of transportation.

The Town of DeWitt encompasses a large, diverse area, and change takes time. The current local officials have thoughtfully planned with vision and passion on this project. Re-electing them this November will allow further infrastructure development in DeWitt.

Nicole Macris

Dewitt Democratic Committee

