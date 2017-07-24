Letter: Blues and BBQ event a huge success

To the editor:

Our inaugural Blue and BBQ was a huge success, over 1,000 residents turned out for a night of great food and music, as well as 25 displays from civic and business groups in our village.

I hope the residents also enjoyed all the local business that opened their doors for the evening. We have always known that Limestone Plaza is a special place and it was so gratifying to see so many residents enjoy a great evening in this special place in our village.

A special thank you to Grover’s Table, Hornets’ Nest, Arad Evans Inn, Carrabba’s Restaurant, Craftsman Inn and so many other local vendors who made the night a huge success.

This night would not have been possible without the incredible effort by the Fayetteville Fire Department and Fire Chief Paul Hildreth. Hildreth took an idea I had and ran with it. I would also like to acknowledge the help from our Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce. All night long I heard from hundreds of residents what a great idea this was, all the credit goes to Judy Dardzinski and Paul Hildreth for their hard work and talent in putting this event together.

We have already talked about what went well and what could make the event even better. Stayed tuned for more information, rest assured this will now become an annual event in our village, hopefully for years to come, maybe even more than once a year if we can make it happen.

Thanks again for all the residents who turned out and enjoyed a special night in the village.

Mark Olson

Mayor of Fayetteville

