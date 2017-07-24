 

Dorothy Reister passes away at age 100

Dorothy Riester

On Sunday morning, July 23, Dorothy Riester, artist, teacher and founder of Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, passed away. She was surrounded by her friends and family, according to a Facebook post by the Art Park. She was 100 years old. “We celebrate 100 years of her life; the countless people she touched and all the beauty she created. Thank you, Dorothy. You will be missed,” the Facebook post stated. A complete story on Riester’s life and legacy will be forthcoming in the Republican.

