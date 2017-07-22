State DOT announces travel advisories in North Syracuse, Mattydale

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is alerting motorists in Onondaga County of the following restrictions:

Southbound I-81 under Taft Road bridge, North Syracuse

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24, and continuing until Aug. 23, the right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from just north of Taft Road to the Taft Road bridge. In addition, the center lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 24 to allow for the placement of temporary concrete barriers necessary to protect the work area. This restriction is needed to heat-straighten the steel beams damaged by a truck that hit the bridge on July 3.

Collector road, Mattydale

NYSDOT will also start a project July 24 rehabilitating the structures in the I-81 interchange with Route 11 in Mattydale.

Beginning on Monday, July 24, and continuing until Sept. 1, a portion of the southbound collector road from Taft Road to Route 11 will be closed to traffic around-the-clock. This closure is needed to replace guide rail and bridge joints, and to overlay the bridge deck on this eight-span structure.

Traffic will be able to access the ramp from Taft Road but won’t be able to continue southbound all the way to Route 11. The signed detour will direct drivers onto mainline I-81 to Exit 26 (Seventh North Street), where they can make two left turns onto northbound I-81 then back to Route 11.

Reminders and info

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit 511NY.org. Please follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOTSyracuse, and find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

