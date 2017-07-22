NOPL news: Coding programs come to NOPL

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Anyone can learn how to code, but two new programs at the Northern Onondaga Public Library have been developed to help some of our young patrons get interested in and start learning about coding.

Coding for Kids is a series of classes that will be held each week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at NOPL North Syracuse for four consecutive weeks. The program kicks off on Aug. 1 and is presented by a trainer from Microsoft. Coding for Kids is designed for children 8 to 12.

Learning to Code for Teens will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. This program will involve using online coding games to teach basic concepts of coding to teens.

Coding is something we experience every day, whether it is through the apps on our phones or the websites we visit.

“We see coding everywhere without realizing it, and it’s always growing and expanding,” said Raena Pellichet, teen librarian at NOPL. “That’s why it’s important to teach younger generations about coding. The earlier they learn the concepts and develop the critical thinking skills, the sooner they will be able to see and interact with the technology around them in a new way.”

Registration is required for the coding programs, and parents must sign a permission slip for the Coding for Kids program, which may be picked up at NOPL North Syracuse. To register for either program, visit nopl.org/events or call (315) 458-6184.

