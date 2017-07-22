Baltimore Woods Nature Center plans second annual 5K Trail Run in August

Baltimore Woods will host the second annual 5K Trail Run on Sunday, Aug. 20.

This August, nature lovers, sports enthusiasts, families, and their supporters will gather at the starting line at the second annual 5K Trail Run at Baltimore Woods Nature Center to show their support for environmental education and stewardship in our community.

This family-friendly, healthy event features a challenging cross-country style 5K trail run that showcases our 182-acre preserve, introducing runners and their supporters to a place that over 20,000 people visit each year. Runners (and registered hikers, too!) will travel over hills and through valleys, along streams and ponds, and back through the meadow to the finish line.

A 1K Kids Fun Run in the meadow will take place at 8:45 a.m. ahead of the official race start. After the race, there will be refreshments and a celebration of the top three male and female finishers overall and in each age bracket.

Last year, Baltimore Woods Nature Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a 5K trail run/walk and fun run that drew 150 runners from all over Central New York. This inaugural race was so popular that we decided to make it an annual event for the community.

The race is sponsored in part by Wegmans and Firley, Moran, Freer and Eassa, CPA, P.C. All proceeds benefit Baltimore Woods Nature Center in its mission to provide environmental education and stewardship in the Central New York region. Baltimore Woods still has sponsorships available; interested organizations should contact the office at (315) 673-1350 for more information.

If you go

5K run starts at 9 a.m.; 1K fun run starts at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at Baltimore Woods Nature Center – 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108.

Cost:

$30/runner on or before Aug. 16

$35/runner on race day at registration table (if space available; race capped at 175 runners)

Kids Fun Run: Free for children 10 and under with no pre-registration required

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story