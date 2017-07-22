Baltimore Woods Nature Center plans second annual 5K Trail Run in August

Jul 22, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Community, Eagle Observer, News, Outdoors
Baltimore Woods will host the second annual 5K Trail Run on Sunday, Aug. 20.
This August, nature lovers, sports enthusiasts, families, and their supporters will gather at the starting line at the second annual 5K Trail Run at Baltimore Woods Nature Center to show their support for environmental education and stewardship in our community.
This family-friendly, healthy event features a challenging cross-country style 5K trail run that showcases our 182-acre preserve, introducing runners and their supporters to a place that over 20,000 people visit each year. Runners (and registered hikers, too!) will travel over hills and through valleys, along streams and ponds, and back through the meadow to the finish line.
A 1K Kids Fun Run in the meadow will take place at 8:45 a.m. ahead of the official race start. After the race, there will be refreshments and a celebration of the top three male and female finishers overall and in each age bracket.
Last year, Baltimore Woods Nature Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a 5K trail run/walk and fun run that drew 150 runners from all over Central New York. This inaugural race was so popular that we decided to make it an annual event for the community.
The race is sponsored in part by Wegmans and Firley, Moran, Freer and Eassa, CPA, P.C. All proceeds benefit Baltimore Woods Nature Center in its mission to provide environmental education and stewardship in the Central New York region. Baltimore Woods still has sponsorships available; interested organizations should contact the office at (315) 673-1350 for more information.
5K run starts at 9 a.m.; 1K fun run starts at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at Baltimore Woods Nature Center – 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108.
Cost:
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 22, 2017 0
Jul 22, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 22, 2017
Jul 21, 2017