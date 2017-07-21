What’s on PAC-B? July 22-28

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, July 22 9:00 AM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016) 11:00AM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15) 12:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017) then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. ( 7/20/2017 ) then Albany Reports 3:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007) 4:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005) 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church 6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016) 8:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15) 9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017) then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. ( 7/20/2017 ) then Albany Reports Sunday, July 23 9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017) then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. ( 7/20/2017 ) then Albany Reports 12:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007) 1:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005) 2:00 PM 2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church 6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017) then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. ( 7/20/2017 ) then Albany Reports 9:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016) 11:00PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15) Monday, July 24 9:00 AM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007) 10:30AM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005) 11:00AM 2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum 12:00PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016) 2:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15) 3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017) then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. ( 7/20/2017 ) then Albany Reports 6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016) 8:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15) 9:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007) 10:30PM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005) 11:00PM 2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum Tuesday , July 25 9:00 AM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16) 10:30AM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16) 12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17) 1:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015) 2:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17) 3:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017) 4:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15) 5:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004) 6:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004) 7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007) 7:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010) 8:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007) 9:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17) 10:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016) 11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007) 11:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly Wednesday , July 26 9:00 AM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004) 10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007) 10:55 AM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010) 11:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007) 12:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17) 1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016) 2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007) 2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly 3:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16) 4:30 PM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16) 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17) 7:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015) 8:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17) 9:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017) 10:00PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15) 11:00PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004) Thursday, July 27 9:00 AM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017) 10:00AM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15) 11:00AM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004) 12:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004) 1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007) 1:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010) 2:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007) 3:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17) 4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016) 5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007) 5:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly 6:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16) 7:30 PM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16) 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17) 10:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015) 11:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17) Friday, July 28 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17) 10:10 AM Syracuse Nationals (2015) 11:20 AM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17) 12:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017) 1:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15) 2:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004) 3:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004) 4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007) 4:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010) 5:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007) 6:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17) 7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016) 8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007) 8:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly 9:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16) 10:30PM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story