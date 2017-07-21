What’s on PAC-B? July 22-28

Jul 21, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
Saturday, July 22
|9:00 AM
|Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
|11:00AM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
|12:00 PM
|Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
|then
|Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
|then
|Albany Reports
|3:00 PM
|Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
|4:30 PM
|Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
|5:00 PM
|Community Wesleyan Church
|6:00 PM
|Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
|8:00 PM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
|9:00 PM
|Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
|then
|Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
|then
|Albany Reports
Sunday, July 23
|9:00 AM
|Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
|then
|Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
|then
|Albany Reports
|12:00 PM
|Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
|1:30 PM
|Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
|2:00 PM
|2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
|3:00 PM
|First Presbyterian Church
|4:00 PM
|Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
|5:00 PM
|Community Wesleyan Church
|6:00 PM
|Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
|then
|Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
|then
|Albany Reports
|9:00 PM
|Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
|11:00PM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
Monday, July 24
|9:00 AM
|Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
|10:30AM
|Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
|11:00AM
|2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
|12:00PM
|Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
|2:00 PM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
|3:00 PM
|Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
|then
|Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
|then
|Albany Reports
|6:00 PM
|Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
|8:00 PM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
|9:00 PM
|Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
|10:30PM
|Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
|11:00PM
|2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
Tuesday, July 25
|9:00 AM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
|10:30AM
|Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)
|12:00 PM
|B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
|1:10 PM
|Syracuse Nationals (2015)
|2:20 PM
|Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
|3:00 PM
|1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
|4:00 PM
|3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
|5:00 PM
|Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
|6:00 PM
|How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
|7:00 PM
|Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
|7:55 PM
|Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
|8:30 PM
|BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
|9:00 PM
|200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
|10:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
|11:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
|11:45 PM
|Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
Wednesday, July 26
|9:00 AM
|How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
|10:00 AM
|Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
|10:55 AM
|Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
|11:30 PM
|BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
|12:00 PM
|200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
|1:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
|2:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
|2:45 PM
|Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
|3:00 PM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
|4:30 PM
|Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)
|6:00 PM
|B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
|7:10 PM
|Syracuse Nationals (2015)
|8:20 PM
|Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
|9:00 PM
|1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
|10:00PM
|3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
|11:00PM
|Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
Thursday, July 27
|9:00 AM
|1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
|10:00AM
|3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
|11:00AM
|Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
|12:00 PM
|How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
|1:00 PM
|Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
|1:55 PM
|Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
|2:30 PM
|BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
|3:00 PM
|200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
|4:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
|5:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
|5:45 PM
|Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
|6:00 PM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
|7:30 PM
|Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)
|9:00 PM
|B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
|10:10 PM
|Syracuse Nationals (2015)
|11:20 PM
|Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
Friday, July 28
|9:00 AM
|B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
|10:10 AM
|Syracuse Nationals (2015)
|11:20 AM
|Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
|12:00 PM
|1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
|1:00 PM
|3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
|2:00 PM
|Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
|3:00 PM
|How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
|4:00 PM
|Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
|4:55 PM
|Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
|5:30 PM
|BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
|6:00 PM
|200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
|7:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
|8:00 PM
|Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
|8:45 PM
|Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
|9:00 PM
|Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
|10:30PM
|Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
