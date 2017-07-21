 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? July 22-28

Jul 21, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? July 22-28

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, July 22
9:00 AM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
11:00AM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
12:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
then Albany Reports
3:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
4:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
8:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
then Albany Reports

Sunday, July 23
9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
then Albany Reports
12:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
1:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
2:00 PM 2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
then Albany Reports
9:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
11:00PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)

Monday, July 24
9:00 AM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
10:30AM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
11:00AM 2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
12:00PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
2:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (7/18/2017)
then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (7/20/2017)
then Albany Reports
6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. W. Genny (9/9/2016)
8:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Semi-Finals vs. W. Genny(11/6/15)
9:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Rainforest Conservation (6/2007)
10:30PM Friends of BPL: “Finding Our Voices” (2005)
11:00PM 2014 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

Tuesday, July 25
9:00 AM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
10:30AM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)
12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
1:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
2:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
3:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
4:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
5:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
6:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
7:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
8:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
9:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
10:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
11:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

Wednesday, July 26
9:00 AM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
10:55 AM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
11:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
12:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
3:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
4:30 PM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)
6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
7:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
8:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
9:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
10:00PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
11:00PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)

Thursday, July 27
9:00 AM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
10:00AM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
11:00AM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
12:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
1:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
2:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
3:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
5:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
6:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
7:30 PM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)
9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
10:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
11:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

Friday, July 28
9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
10:10 AM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
11:20 AM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
12:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
1:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
2:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
3:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
4:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w Charlie Zambito (2010)
5:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
6:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
8:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
9:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. F/M Semi-Finals (11/3/16)
10:30PM Classic Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. Oswego (10/25/16)

Comment on this Story

Seneca Savings partners with ZRent to offer automated rent payments 
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill