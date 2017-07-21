LETTER: Pirro urges support for CNY SPCA

To the editor:

We are blessed to have the shelters, rescue groups, and supporters for animals in our community. Let me answer a question raised by many regarding my leaving the CNY SPCA board. It was for personal reasons — and, for the record, my heart, mind and body are there for the CNY SPCA, as they have been for the last 35 years.

Why? First, the CNY SPCA is the largest shelter in our area capable of handling a large number of animals from turn-ins and sometimes from hoarding cases or the death of an owner. Second, it has a vet center with a staff vet and other vets who volunteer their time for spay-neuter and other medical issues. It has a full-time vet tech to check on the animals daily.

Third, the CNY SPCA provides the only cruelty investigators to handle the many cases of animal abuse or neglect for Onondaga and Oneida counties. These officers can make arrests and bring offenders to justice. The CNY SPCA also provides dog control to many municipalities in Onondaga County who contract with the CNY SPCA. Fourth, the kennel staff is dedicated and truly care about any animal that comes into the shelter.

Therefore, I ask our community to continue to support the CNY SPCA as I will continue to do. Without the financial support, donations, and volunteer support, the loss of the shelter would be devastating to our area. The animals only want to be fed, medically treated and readied to be adopted out to a new home to be a companion or a family pet.

The CNY SPCA needs the support of the community! Remember, it’s for the animals.

Nick Pirro

Former CNY SPCA board member

Former Onondaga County Executive

