LETTER: New Johnson Park roof already aiding Liverpool performances

Jul 21, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, Nonprofits, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
The Liverpool Is The Place Committee sincerely thanks Liverpool Mayor Gary White, the board of trustees and especially Trustee Christina Fadden Fitch who, as the board’s liaison with the DPW, personally coordinated arrangements for installation of a roof at Johnson Park this year.
On June 15, members of the Town of Salina Highway Department joined a Village of Liverpool Department of Public Works crew and representatives of Colorado’s WeatherPort Shelter Systems to install the durable fabric cover over the stage at Johnson Park.
A grant from Onondaga County Department of Transportation paid for the new stage roof. The Liverpool is The Place Committee, which books 24 concerts every summer at the park, had long lobbied for the canopy which would allow musicians to set up, plug in and keep their equipment dry in the event of rain. Over the past three years, 13 concerts were canceled due to inclement weather.
Since it went up, the new roof has already functioned as planned. Three 2017 events — the June 19 concert by Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon, the June 26 concert by the Stock Market Swing Orchestra and the July 12 concert by the Easy Money Big Band — were performed regardless of wet weather. Those shows would’ve been canceled had the roof not been there to keep the musicians dry.
The Liverpool Is The Place Committee sincerely thanks:
We look forward to finishing the project with new stage lights to be installed soon. Meanwhile, we applaud the village and its DPW for moving ahead with construction of a short stairway to help our audience members access the park from Oswego Street.
Program Director, Liverpool Is The Place Committee
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
