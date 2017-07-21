Dorothy Owen, 92

Dorothy Litz Owen, of Skaneateles, passed away gracefully at her home on July 14, 2017, three days before her 93 rd birthday. She was born in 1924 to Alphonse and Mary Litz of Syracuse and graduated from Solvay High School in 1942. As a girl, she absorbed her parents’ passions for classical music, gardening, and cooking – pursuits that would enrich her family for generations to come.

In 1946, Dorothy married Joseph Richard Owen, a United States Marine and student at Colgate University. During the next 12 years they had six children. A woman of deep but quiet faith, clear convictions and high standards, Dorothy devoted her life to actively supporting her family’s achievements. She played a vital role in her husband’s long recovery from Korean War injuries and in building his nationally-recognized advertising agency, Owen Mastropaul. Dorothy had a special gift for made-to-measure parenting, cultivating in each of her children the unique skills to help them thrive.

When her youngest child was in college, Dorothy enrolled in Cornell University’s School of Human Ecology to pursue her lifelong interest in psychology. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell in 1982 and launched her career in social work with New York state. After retirement, Dorothy and Richard divided their time between Skaneateles and Naples, Fla. In 2006, Dorothy suffered a life-altering stroke. Due largely to her devoted daughter Annie, she was able to remain at home, where she continued to anchor and guide her family for 12 more years. Perhaps her greatest legacy is the resilience, dignity and deep faith she displayed in the face of profound adversity.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband in 2015; her beloved brother Alphonse; sisters-in-law Maureen Louer and Eleanor Owen; and brother-in-law Donald Louer.

She is survived by her six children: Dr. Michael Owen of Henderson Harbor; Denise (Kevin) Harrigan of Syracuse; Christopher (Patricia) Owen of Vermont; Timothy Owen of California; Dr. Mary (Dr. George) Babikian of Maine; and Ann Owen of Skaneateles; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother Eugene (Patricia) Litz; brother-in-law Dennis Owen; and sister-in-law Fanny Litz.

A Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. on Saturday July 22 at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home in Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to savesambulance.com. Condolences may be left at robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

