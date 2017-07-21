 

Chiefs to play Wiffle Ball against community leaders

Jul 21, 2017 Community, Eagle Observer, News, Nonprofits, Professional, Star Review

Game to benefit MOST education programs

Come watch the Boys of Summer meet the Summer of Science at 5:30 p.m. July 26 for the Museum of Science & Technology’s biennial Wiffle Ball Classic.

Members of the community and the Syracuse Chiefs will play a friendly game of Wiffle Ball on the MOST’s east lawn, followed by a chance to meet the players. Watching the game is free! The after party costs $15 a person and includes appetizers and drinks.

Among the players are Courtney Smith from The WOLF radio station; Rob Simpson, president and CEO of Centerstate CEO; and John Tracy, senior international trade specialist with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Announcers are former Syracuse University quarterback Don McPherson and Chiefs General Manager Jason Smorol.

The event is sponsored by CenterState CEO, the Syracuse Chiefs, and the MOST. All money raised benefits the MOST’s education programs and ongoing preservation efforts.

To buy tickets, visit centerstateceo.com/news-events/cny-wiffle-ball-summer-classic.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

