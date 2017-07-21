 

Area Police Blotters: Weeks of July 4 to 9

Jul 21, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Manlius

Johnny L. Harris, 57, of Milton Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested July 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Sydney S. Mackay, 20, of Roberts Avenue, Baldwinsville, was arrested July 8 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Gabrielle A. Kalil, 24, of Willumae Drive, Syracuse, was arrested July 8 and charged with criminal mischief in the second degree.

Colleen M. Karmis, 53, of Lincklaen Street, Cazenovia, was arrested July 7 and charged with petit larceny.

Taina A. Rivera, 24, of Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, was arrested July 7 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and no seat belt.

Ciara L. McMullin, 19, of E. Fayette St., Syracuse, was arrested July 5 and charged with petit larceny.

Nathan Goldthwait, 23, of Hunter Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested July 4 and charged with burglary in the second degree and petit larceny.

Chad W. Monroe, 43, of N. Main Street, Minoa, was arrested July 4 and charged with burglary in the second degree and petit larceny.

