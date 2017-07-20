Ronald G. Fischer

Ronald G. Fischer passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 18, 2017. He was born on Dec. 30, 1929, in Syracuse to Otto and Gertrude Fischer, and was married to the late Joanne Fischer in 1954. They settled in Skaneateles, where they began their family. Ron was a graduate of the DeVry Technical Institute and a serial entrepreneur who owned many businesses in the Skaneateles area, including Ron Fischer TV & Appliance Repair, Tasty Freeze, a local diner and woodworking business, just to mention a few. He also managed Kings Gate West apartment complex in Camillus for several years. He was known by most of his friends and family as “Fish” and was active in the community helping anyone who needed a hand with just about anything.

He is survived by his children, Lynn Kelly (Chris) of Marietta, GA, David Fischer (Pam) of Lake Placid, N.Y., and daughter Lisa Chalupnicki (Jeff) of Skaneateles, and several grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

There were no calling hours. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24, at the Skaneateles Methodist Church.

There is no expectation of donations or flowers, but if people would like to remember Fish, the family would ask that Meals on Wheels 300 Burt Street, Syracuse NY 13202 be a consideration.

Condolences may be left at robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

