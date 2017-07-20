Manlius Police arrest man using distinctive bicycle in connection to string of burglaries

Jul 20, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Neil Tessier
The Town of Manlius Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a string of burglaries in the area, saying the man used a bicycle with a child’s carrier to remove property he had stolen.
Police took Neil Tessier, of E. Taft Road, East Syracuse, into custody on July 19 in connection with a series of burglaries in the area of Fremont and Myers Road. in the town of Manlius.
Through an investigation, Tessier was found to be utilizing a very distinctive bicycle with an attached child carrier/trailer to admittedly remove personal property and copper piping from homes in the area.
Tessier was arraigned in the Village of Fayetteville Court on charges of burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and larceny, and was released by the court and is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 1.
Police are asking members of the community who recognize this individual or his unique mode of transportation from any other suspicious incidents to contact the Town of Manlius Police at 315-682-2212.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 20, 2017
Jul 20, 2017