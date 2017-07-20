Manlius Police arrest man using distinctive bicycle in connection to string of burglaries

 

Neil Tessier

The Town of Manlius Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a string of burglaries in the area, saying the man used a bicycle with a child’s carrier to remove property he had stolen.

Police took Neil Tessier, of E. Taft Road, East Syracuse, into custody on July 19 in connection with a series of burglaries in the area of Fremont and Myers Road. in the town of Manlius.

Through an investigation, Tessier was found to be utilizing a very distinctive bicycle with an attached child carrier/trailer to admittedly remove personal property and copper piping from homes in the area.

Tessier was arraigned in the Village of Fayetteville Court on charges of burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and larceny, and was released by the court and is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 1.

Police are asking members of the community who recognize this individual or his unique mode of transportation from any other suspicious incidents to contact the Town of Manlius Police at 315-682-2212.

