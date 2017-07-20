 

Jul 20, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Point of View

Library focus: What’s new at the Baldwinsville Public Library?

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Flipster… It’s a new digital service that makes it easy for patrons who either live in the Baldwinsville Central School District or have a Baldwinsville Public Library card to read popular magazines on computers or mobile devices. Go to the library website (bville.lib.ny.us) and click on any magazine cover scrolling under Browse the Carousel to see our new collectible of magazines from Flipster. The bar code number on your library card and your four-digit PIN give you access to:

  • Good Housekeeping
  • Consumer Reports
  • Food Network Magazine
  • Time
  • HGTV Magazine
  • Us Weekly
  • Internet Genealogy
  • Men’s Fitness
  • Runners’ World
  • Prevention
  • Highlights
  • Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

If you need assistance or have any questions please stop by — we’re happy to help!

Ashley M. Casey

