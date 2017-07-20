Library focus: What’s new at the Baldwinsville Public Library?

Jul 20, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Flipster… It’s a new digital service that makes it easy for patrons who either live in the Baldwinsville Central School District or have a Baldwinsville Public Library card to read popular magazines on computers or mobile devices. Go to the library website (bville.lib.ny.us) and click on any magazine cover scrolling under Browse the Carousel to see our new collectible of magazines from Flipster. The bar code number on your library card and your four-digit PIN give you access to:
If you need assistance or have any questions please stop by — we’re happy to help!
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
