LETTER: Recent Lysander board meeting leaves more questions than answers

To the editor:

After attending the town of Lysander work session and town board meeting on July 6, I left with more questions than answers.

I was surprised when I heard in the work session the planning board was suggesting that the town board place the open spaces near Patchett Road in the proposed Collington Pointe East development back into the housing lots. During the public hearings, a few residents asked why the town would want to own these open spaces, but the town board seemed to like the idea of the town owning the property, and keeping these areas “forever green” or open space. It seemed to me if the idea floated is approved, the open spaces mentioned would become part of the housing lots near them, but the use of these areas would be restricted on the deed. I’m concerned that this will still require constant attention by the town of Lysander to make sure these areas are kept the way they were intended by this town board many years from now.

The proposed spray park was also discussed. I have not yet heard anything concrete on the funding of this endeavor, but we seem to be putting considerable time into the planning of this park. Currently our town board is in talks with the village of Baldwinsville about “moving” the Lysander Town Park inside the village boundary. I believe this had to do with the water and sewer services needed. Would the fees charged to use the spray park be enough to pay for the water usage?

A few weeks ago, I took the Town of Lysander Cemetery Bus Tour. It was a great opportunity to learn about the history of Lysander, and some of the founding members of our great community. While on the tour, a sidewalk expansion was talked about. This sidewalk would extend from Chaucer Circle north to Country Lane. This plan brought many questions to me, but the biggest two are who will maintain it (snow removal) and who will pay for maintenance of this item. As it only serves a small part of our town, will the town board create a “sidewalk” district? After hearing about the expanding the village limits idea for the spray park, it made me wonder if our town board would try to entice town residents in that area to become part of the village.

I urge the residents and taxpayers of Lysander to come out and attend a town board meeting. If you cannot attend, email, call, or watch the PAC-B recordings of the meetings.

Kevin Rode

Lysander

