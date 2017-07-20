LETTER: Lions thank community for support

To the editor:

Founded in 1948, the Baldwinsville Lions Club continues to live up to the Lions International motto, “We Serve.” The Baldwinsville Lions have completed numerous fund raising and service projects in this year. he organization wants to both thank community members for their help and support and update our community on our successes, challenges and plans for the next Lions year.

In the past 12 months, we have collected more than 3,000 used eyeglasses at our collection sites at Baldwinsville and Liverpool Libraries. With the help of Walmart in Clay, these glasses are transported to the Lions International collection site, where they are sorted, cleaned and distributed around the world to be given to people who do not have access to eye care. St. Augustine’s Parish in Baldwinsville conducted a church-wide drive and collected more than 350 pairs of glasses and 15 hearing aids and partnered with the Lions Club to forward these items for reuse. The Lions also collected another 23 used hearing aids at the collection boxes and forwarded these items to the Flinger Lakes Regional Lions Hearing Foundation, where they were cleaned, refurbished and given to people in our region who could not otherwise afford them.

The Baldwinsville Lions conducted several fundraising events, including sales of Save-Around coupon books, annual White Cane at local businesses, a Fall Fun Fling (a Lucky Luncheon) and a food booth at the Beaver Lake Golden Harvest Festival. The Lions also maintained the Ritter Community House at Lions Community Park and rent the facility for private parties.

Proceeds from fundraisers are used to provide eyeglasses for local individuals who cannot afford them with the help of Malara Eyecare. The Lions also provide a scholarship to a student graduating from Baker High School. Financial support is provided for numerous Lions International and local charitable organizations, and the Lions participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program on NYS Route 631. The Lions also provide benches and similar improvements for (Lions) Community Park and advocate for continued improvements at that park.

Thank you again to everyone who has helped us succeed and serve over the past 68 years.

Watch for future announcements of upcoming fundraisers and events or visit our website at e-clubhouse.org/sites/baldwinsvilleny or find us on Facebook to learn more about the Baldwinsville Lions or to inquire how to become a member.

Lion Ron Schmidt

Treasurer, Baldwinsville Lions Club

