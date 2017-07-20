Insurance talk with Steve: Dogs vs. home insurance

By Steven M. Ladd

The Horan Companies

Have you been asked if you own a dog when applying for a homeowners’ insurance policy? That has become a very important answer, and one that could cause the most qualified person to be declined a policy.

Almost 90 million dogs are owned as pets in the United States according to a 2017-18 survey by the American Pet Products Association. Most of them are sweet and harmless. The ones that aren’t caused the insurance industry to pay out over $600 million for bite injuries in 2016 alone. With more than 18,000 claims, dog bites now make up one third of home insurance liability losses.

Most insurance companies have created a list of breeds that they deem to be unacceptable. Though it varies by company, there are a few that you’ll find on just about each one: pit bull, Rottweiler and Doberman. Some add in others like Akita, Chow, Shar-pei, Presa Canario or any mixture thereof. These particular breeds are targeted due their ranking on the frequency of bite incidents; however any dog with a prior bite history will likely disqualify the applicant.

Though the actual claims were around 18,000 in 2016, about 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among children, the rate of dog-bite-related injuries is highest for those 5 to 9 years old. Over half of dog-bite injuries occur at home with dogs that are familiar to us.

Children tend to suffer some of the worst injuries. When facing a 6-year-old with a facial disfigurement, you can almost guarantee an immediate settlement by the insurance company. No company wants to be known as the one who stood their ground against a first-grader.

If you are considering the adoption of a new dog, contact your insurance agent to discuss your insurer’s dog restrictions. You could have an uphill climb to find an affordable policy while also keeping your pup.

Steven M. Ladd is an insurance agent with Horan Companies, Inc. He can be reached at (315) 635-2095 or steven.ladd@horansolution.com.

