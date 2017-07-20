Fairy House Building Workshop in the Secret Garden

Fairy house at the Cazenovia Public Library

Join Jenna Wright-Martin for a magical evening of fairy tales, creative collaboration, and fun! The Cazenovia Public Library will host a Fairy House Building Workshop at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park on Friday, July 21 at 7 pm. Grab the whole family and head to the Secret Garden Pavillion for the chance to work together to build your very own fairy house.

This workshop is perfect for children and adults alike. The evening will start off with an introduction to fairy lore through stories read aloud. Once familiarized with these legendary creatures, we will get building!

Participants will be provided all required materials, including a base and an array of natural objects, such as bark, pinecones, pine needles, leaves, twigs, moss, acorns, and more. Keep it simple or craft luxury accommodations complete with twig ladders, stone patios, chimneys, and moss-cushioned chairs. The possibilities are limitless! At the end of the workshop, each family is encouraged to take their creation home. Set up the new real estate in your home garden and you might attract a fairy or two . . .

Materials and admission to Stone Quarry Hill Art Park are included in the program. Workshop size is limited to ensure program quality. Registration is required. Stop by the Library or call 315-655-9322 to reserve a spot.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

