Cazenovia Public Library to Host Samantha and the Suffragettes Event

Did you know that women won the right to vote in New York State three years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920?

This summer, the Cazenovia Public Library will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York State with a special presentation by Teresa Woods of History Houses.

This imaginative and engaging program will be held Friday, July 21 at 2 pm in the Community Room. Woods will introduce participants to New York’s suffragette movement though the story of the beloved American Girl Doll Samantha.

Samantha Parkington is a spunky young girl living in New York City in 1904. As a member of the upper class, Samantha must learn and master the art of being a lady. Meanwhile, the world around her is changing fast with the invention of the telephone, electric lights, and horseless carriages (automobiles).

In this program, participants will examine a miniature home to better understand Samantha’s life inside a New York City mansion in the early twentieth century. They will also learn about Samantha’s interests, education, and friends, and her exciting experience at a suffragette meeting in Central Park.

All dolls are welcome.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

