Canton Woods: Neighborhood Advisors can help area seniors

By Ruth Troy

Director

Did you know Canton Woods has two Neighborhood Advisors/Outreach Workers available to assist seniors 60 and over in the towns of Lysander and Van Buren? They can help you with information and referral, as well as determine if you may be eligible for benefit programs. Call or come by and meet with your Neighborhood Advisor.

Art Group will meet at Canton Woods 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher,Mike Conway. The group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

The Baldwinsville Rotary is hosting their free Summer Senior Citizen Picnic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Canton Woods. Reservations are required by Friday, July 21. Call Canton Woods at (315) 638-4536.

Come on back to the center at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27, for our Summer Entertainment Series featuring Larry Sarafini. Enjoy an afternoon of music and sing along to the songs you love.

Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP). A HIICAP representative from Onondaga County Office for Aging is available at Canton Woods 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. They offer free and unbiased information and assistance regarding Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Advantage, Medigap Supplemental Plans, EPIC-NYS Prescription Benefit for Seniors, Extra Help Low Income Subsidy, Medicare Saving Program.

Canton Woods Car Show is a favorite summer tradition. Canton Woods’ eighth annual Car Show is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 7. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 14. Plan to spend a fun evening enjoying classic cars, great music and maybe even a burger at Canton Woods.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Canton Woods welcomes The Stan Colella All Star Band! The band will perform at 10 a.m. This will be a wonderful performance you will want to see.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 8. If you have any questions or concerns about your National Grid Account, the Advocate is here to help.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s lunch? On the menu Wednesday, July 26, the menu includes sliced roast beef with lettuce and red onion on a whole wheat Kaiser, tomato cucumber salad with tortellini and vanilla pudding. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

