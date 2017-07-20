B’ville FUMC’s VBS ‘Heroes’ make donation to Golisano

Pictured is Janet Brooks, Christian Education Director, delivering donations to Golisano Child Life Specialist John Crowder.

Baldwinsville First United Methodist Church’s VBS “Heroes” collected crayons, sidewalk chalk, children’s bandages, and laundry packets of quarters and detergent pods for patients and their families at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Forty-six children, 15 youth assistants, and dedicated adult volunteers participated in this summer’s VBS program.

