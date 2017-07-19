Victor B. Spaulding, 85

Victor B. Spaulding, 85, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 15, 2017, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. He was born in Erieville, the son of the late, Earl and Lila Gridley Spaulding and attended Cazenovia High School.

Victor was a welder-fabricator with Carrier Corporation and drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. Upon his honorable discharge, he went back to work with Carrier for several years until his retirement. A talented welder, Victor also did welding and fabricating for several local companies in Central New York. He enjoyed spending time with his cats, appreciated classic cars and was proud of his 1968 Mercedes convertible. Victor was a member of the American Legion, the V.F.W. and the Korean War Veterans Association.

The Spaulding family will be forever grateful to the staff at Crouse Community Center for the care they provided to Victor during his illness.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Edwina “Eddy” Goodfellow Spaulding of Cazenovia; four sons, Kerry Spaulding of Chittenango, Greg Spaulding of Baldwinsville, Eric Spaulding of Mt. Morris and Brent Spaulding of Liverpool; six sisters, Dawn Furness of Manlius, Clarice (Bernard) Race of East Syracuse, Noretta (Robert) Pawlewicz of Fulton, Sharon (Michael) Larkin of Fenner, Mona Brown of North Syracuse and Candace (Perry) Powers of Erieville as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for the Spaulding family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story