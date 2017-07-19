Story Lab to explore Caz history

Cows wandering Albany Street in a photo from the late 19th century.

A community is made of the lives of those within it and the Cazenovia Public Library wants to learn more about the town’s history through the memories and stories of Cazenovia residents.

Join library staff member Elisha Davies and local resident Deb Bauder on July 20 at either 10:30 am or 7 pm in the Community Room for a new program series, Story Lab. Using historic images from our archives as prompts, participants are encouraged to share their memories regarding the people, places and events depicted in the photograph.

The theme for our July 20 program is Cazenovia business and will feature images of Albany Street and Cazenovia’s business district from the mid-20th Century to now. All are welcome to this program whether you contribute or not- the best way to learn about our surroundings is from each other.

Have a photograph collection of historic local images? Identified or unknown, the Library would love to scan and add them to the archives for use in future research. Please call the Library at 315.655.9322 with any questions; registration is not required.

