Skunk Hollow Day returns to Nelson Aug. 5

Jul 19, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Festivals and parades
On Saturday, Aug. 5, the 8th annual Mad.Co.W 5K Race (and walk) organized by In Your Pace Racing Club, will take place in the scenic valleys of Nelson at 9 a.m. at the Town of Nelson Office Building on Nelson Road. Register for the event at inyourpace.org or register the day of the event between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.
After the run, Community Action Partnership is presenting a CAP Family Fun Picnic to include food, free games and activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A cookout menu of chicken, burgers, sausage, peppers and onions, sides and beverage is available for $10 for full meal or $5 for child’s portion. For more information, call 315-697-3588 or visit capmadco.org for tickets.
At 1 p.m., the traditional Skunk Hollow Baseball Game will be held, with Nelson taking on Fenner; there will also be exhibits, refreshments and a concert at the Nelson Odeon.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 19, 2017
Jul 19, 2017
Jul 19, 2017