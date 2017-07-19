Skunk Hollow Day returns to Nelson Aug. 5

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the 8th annual Mad.Co.W 5K Race (and walk) organized by In Your Pace Racing Club, will take place in the scenic valleys of Nelson at 9 a.m. at the Town of Nelson Office Building on Nelson Road. Register for the event at inyourpace.org or register the day of the event between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

After the run, Community Action Partnership is presenting a CAP Family Fun Picnic to include food, free games and activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A cookout menu of chicken, burgers, sausage, peppers and onions, sides and beverage is available for $10 for full meal or $5 for child’s portion. For more information, call 315-697-3588 or visit capmadco.org for tickets.

At 1 p.m., the traditional Skunk Hollow Baseball Game will be held, with Nelson taking on Fenner; there will also be exhibits, refreshments and a concert at the Nelson Odeon.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story