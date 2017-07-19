Parks and rec corner: Clay getting into the swing of summer at Allen Road

By Brenna Ryan

Director

It’s week two at Allen Road. We are just getting into the swing of summer. This has been a short week due to the Fourth of July; however, we have had some great theme days and played a lot of games in this shortened week. That includes Harry Potter day and jersey day. We started Wednesday day off by sorting the kids into the Hogwarts houses and kept house points during the day based on which house won the games. Gryffindor came away with the win! Then Friday was jersey day. We saw sports jerseys ranging from soccer to basketball and even saw some hockey jerseys. We can’t wait to see what is in store for Allen Road next week!

Bear Road

Week 2 at Bear Road was such a blast! We had a shortened week this week due to our day off on the Fourth of July. We had a few special events this week at Bear Road that both the kids and staff participated in. On Monday, we had USA Day to celebrate the holiday. All the kids and staff were encouraged to wear their red, white and blue to show their American spirit!

Later in the week on Thursday, we had Superhero Day! On Superhero Day, all the kids and staff were encouraged to dress up their favorite superhero gear. We had plenty of little superhero’s running around rec for the day and it was great to see. Next week we have two special events that we will be hosting. On Tuesday, July 11, we will be having jersey day, a day for all the kids and staff to wear their favorite jersey. On Thursday, July 13, we will be having soccer day, a day full of soccer themed games and activities. We look forward to a lot of fun for the rest of the summer!

REMINDERS

Must bring ID to pick up child.

Kids must wear sneakers every day to be able to participate.

Must have immunization records in by Monday or else child will not be allowed to attend rec.

Town of Clay Discovery Day Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22 at Clay Central Park.

There will be a performance by The Checkers Show, a world famous children’s variety act, live music, a talent and variety show, penny carnival, face painting, bounce houses, and more!

STAFF

Director: Austin Fehrman

Assistant Director: Tyler Delao

Recreation Aides:

Devon Neil

Sophie Meyers

Jeremiah Willis

Nolan Byrnes

Joe Grispino

Tim Cloonan

Mike Cloonan

Mike Barkley

Morgan Road

Summer camp at Morgan Road got off to a great start at our new site. With the switch to Morgan from Wetzel, we became acquainted with a whole new and great custodial staff. We also have so many new faces at camp, and the first week was a blast. We jumped right into the games that the kids love, and the camp was crowded with great counselors. Returning counselors from Wetzel Road Cat Gibbons and James McGlynn welcomed new co-workers Collin Gwilt and Zach Sanborn. Lindsay Grazul and Zach Vivenzo came back to camp and joined us from Soule! And volunteers Teddy Gibbons and Shawn Marcowsky joined the group of counselors this year as well. We’re excited for a summer of fun with our old and new friends. Come join us for a summer full of special event days and games!

Week two at Morgan Road Summer Camp was fun! We had even more campers register and hopefully even more will come! We had Jersey Day on Wednesday and Magic Day on Thursday! Counselors Teddy and Shawn came to camp with magic tricks prepared to show the children, and then teach them afterward! The kids loved it and have been practicing their card tricks since. Next week we will have Basketball Day on Monday, a camp favorite, followed by Card Tournament Day in which campers will participate in games of Palace, Garbage, and Spit in order to win a prize. Then Thursday will be Spy Day and Friday will be Disney Day. Many exciting event days to come, anyone is welcome to join us in our fun!

