Onondaga Cup & LakeFest features music, water entertainment, food and prizes

A fly boarder performs on the lake. The Onondaga Cup and Lakefest on Onondaga Lake, Syracuse July 16, 2016. Michael Greenlar | mgreenlar@syracuse.com

The second annual Onondaga Cup & LakeFest takes off July 22 and 23 at Willow Bay, Onondaga Lake.

It’s two full days of on-water racing, water entertainers, live music, food and drink in a shady, relaxed, lakeside venue, plus the opportunity to win airline tickets, $1000 in cash and a 11-foot paddleboard.

The event centers around a regatta on Onondaga Lake with master and junior rowers in a USRowing Registered Regatta, plus corporate teams, individual kayakers, paddle-boarders and Dragon Board races. On-water entertainment includes a live mermaid, professional water flyboarders.

On land, there’s live music, food and merchandise vendors, cooking competitions, a Kids Zone with rides, yoga and other exercise classes on the shore, craft beer tastings and more, all in a free, park venue.

For those seeking a more upscale experience, a paid-ticketed area with food and drink, and a clambake at 5 p.m. Saturday and a catered mimosa brunch on Sunday.

“This free, lakeside event celebrates the rebirth of Onondaga Lake and features food and merchandise vendors, live music, and big prize contests, a kids zone,” said Annette Peters, vice president of marketing, Advance Media New York. “It’s a great way to celebrate the best our community has to offer on a summer weekend.”

Events and activities include:

On-water races

Live mermaid swim and book reading for kids

Prizes: Two round-trip Jet Blue Airline tickets; $1,000 Photo Hunt Contest, three $100 coloring contest prizes; and all dragon board teams are automatically registered to win a trip to Barbados.

Professional flyboarders performance

Master and juniors rowers in a USRowing Registered Regatta, plus corporate teams, individual kayakers and paddle-boarders and Dragon Board races.

Cooking competitions

Live music

Kids zone with rides

Free fitness classes on the lakeshore, including yoga, barre and hit exercise classes

“Crew-Fest” craft beer tasting event

For more information visit onondagalakefest.com.

