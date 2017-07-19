McHarrie Life volunteers honored at Red Mill Inn

Ron Horan and his wife, Anne, enjoy the festivities at the 4th Annual Volunteer Recognition event at the Red Mill Inn.

McHarrie Life Senior Community of Baldwinsville recently honored more than 150 volunteers and their guests at the Red Mill Inn. The Hawaiian luau-themed event included dinner, free raffles, and music.

Volunteers were warmly welcomed and commended by Volunteer Director Teri Tarolli. “I am deeply moved by each and every one of you,” said Tarolli. “This is a special time to honor all of you who generously give us your time, patience and kindness. Every day you participate in activities that have a positive impact on our residents’ emotional well-being. We couldn’t do it without you — our volunteer team.”

The raffle baskets for the event were donated by the staff at McHarrie Life.

“Our departments were thrilled to contribute the raffle baskets,” Tarolli said. “Everyone did an outstanding job on them, and it was our way of expressing how grateful we are for all of the hard work and dedication our volunteers put forth every day.”

Last year, McHarrie Life volunteers completed more than 7,000 hours of service, and many had achieved milestones in their cumulative hours of service. Volunteer participation also increased by 300 hours from the previous year.

“Volunteers are the key to our success,” Tarolli said. “Every day, they spend quality time with residents by reading to those who can no longer see, sit on the porch with those who love to spend time outdoors, assist with outings, participate in activities, and help us provide a wide array of fulfilling lifestyle choices and social opportunities.”

Volunteers range in age from 14 to 93 years old.

“There is something for everyone, and we work closely with our volunteers to connect them with opportunities that best fit their needs and interests,” she said.

McHarrie Life Senior Community is a not-for-profit organization that offers a continuum of healthcare programs and services for older adults including; independent retirement living at McHarrie Towne, assisted living and memory care at McHarrie Pointe, respite care, and a state-of-the-art short-term rehabilitation program and skilled nursing care at Syracuse Home @ McHarrie Place. All programs and services are conveniently located on a beautiful 140-acre campus at 7740 Meigs Road in Baldwinsville.

For more information, please call (315) 638-2521 or visit mcharrielife.org.

