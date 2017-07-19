Manlius Allstate agent wins Silver Growth in New York Agency Achievement Awards

Allstate Insurance Company has recognized Manlius Allstate agent Nick Bova with the 2017 Silver Growth Agency Achievement Award for the New York Region. The Growth Achievement Award is bestowed on the top two Allstate agencies in each region, based on superior work ethic, consistency and exceptional leadership in the office.

“I am sincerely humbled and honored to have achieved Silver Growth during my first full year as an Allstate agent,” said Bova. “Winning this award has truly been surreal. I would like to thank my staff. Without them, winning this award would not have been possible. They keep me going every day and I look forward to many more great years with such a wonderful, hardworking group of people.”

“Nick is the consummate trusted advisor and this distinguished achievement demonstrates his commitment to helping customers,” said Joshua Chapman, New York Territory Sales Leader. “We are extremely proud to recognize Nick’s achievements.”

The Nick Bova Agency is located at 206 East Seneca Street Suite 1 in Manlius and can be reached at 315-682-4790 or nbova@allstate.com.

