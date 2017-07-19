Lysander Dems to hold caucus July 24

Jul 19, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Government
There will be a caucus of the Democratic Party for the town of Lysander at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Baldwinsville Public Library. All registered Democrats are invited to attend. The party will be nominating candidates for town office.
For more information, contact LDC Chair Melinda Shimer at lysanderdemocrats@yahoo.com or (315) 415-6181.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 19, 2017
Jul 19, 2017
Jul 19, 2017