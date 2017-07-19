 

Lysander Dems to hold caucus July 24

Jul 19, 2017

There will be a caucus of the Democratic Party for the town of Lysander at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Baldwinsville Public Library. All registered Democrats are invited to attend. The party will be nominating candidates for town office.

For more information, contact LDC Chair Melinda Shimer at lysanderdemocrats@yahoo.com or (315) 415-6181.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

