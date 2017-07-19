LPL board sets new slate of officers

Mark Spadafore swears in Yvette Hewitt and Mary Schapley at the LPL Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

Mark Spadafore was approved as president of the Liverpool Public Library Board of Trustees at the monthly meeting Wednesday, July 12, in the Carman Community Room.

This is the 20th year serving on the LPL Board of Trustees for Liverpool resident Spadafore. He moves up from the vice president’s seat to replace Timothy Dodge, who left after the June meeting after serving on the board for 20 years.

Also approved Wednesday night were the appointments of Dorianne Gutierrez as vice president and Kay Budmen as secretary.

Yvette Hewitt was sworn in at her first meeting as a board member after being elected in May. Mary Schapley and Gutierrez were sworn in after being elected as well. They had been serving on the board as appointees.

The board next meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Carman Community Room. The public is welcome.

