 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Local story rooms request gently used board books

Jul 19, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, News, Nonprofits

Local story rooms request gently used board books

hands holding letters spelling words

Gently used board books are needed at both the CazCares Story Room and the Georgetown Storytime Room. Board books are shared with families in order to provide an opportunity for reading aloud to infants and young toddlers. These types of books are small enough to be held in tiny hands and have sturdy, thick pages, usually made out of cardboard. The stories are short in length — just right for a baby’s limited attention span.

The Georgetown Storytime Room operates through the St. James Mustard Seed Food and Clothing Pantry, and is also sponsored by the Cazenovia Public Library. The Storytime Room is located above the Mustard Seed Pantry in Georgetown, and is open Tuesday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The CazCares Story Room operates through the Cazenovia Public Library and CazCares, and is located at CazCares on Nelson Street in Cazenovia. The Story Room is open MondayTuesday, and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, during regular food and clothing pantry hours.

Donated board books, as well as picture books for young elementary school-age children, can be dropped off at the CazCares Story Room during its normal hours of operation.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill