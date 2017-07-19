 

Library partners with Izaak Walton League for Young Naturalists program series

This summer, the Cazenovia Public Library will partner with the Izaak Walton League to present the Young Naturalists program series for children ages 8 to 12.

The hands-on and engaging program is designed to get young people interested in science and connected to conservation and outdoor recreation. The four-part series will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 27, August 3, August 10 and August 17. Each Thursday, participants will become citizen scientists and learn about local ecology.

The Izaak Walton League was founded in 1922 by 54 avid anglers dedicated to conserving outdoor America for future generations. The environmental organization is named after Izaak Walton, the 17th century author of “The Compleat Angler” — a classic book about the art and spirit of fishing.

Registration is requested. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

