LETTER: Lack of respect for wildlife on Caz Lake disgusting

Jul 19, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
On Sunday afternoon while visiting my sons house on the lake, my grandsons age 6 and 3, were happily watching a mother duck and her ducklings paddling on the lake near their dock. A party barge was approaching and I saw the male driver point out the ducks to his passenger and assumed they were also enjoying the peaceful scene. However, the boat sped up as the navigator tried to run the ducks down. My grandsons couldn’t understand why someone would want to hurt the baby ducks.
Your lack of respect for the wildlife on our lake and callus act of violence in front of small children is disgusting. I don’t know who you are, only that your party barge was flying the British Union Jack.
Glenda Pugh
Cazenovia
