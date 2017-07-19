From the Assembly: E-recycling event is July 29

In today’s era of ever-changing technology, it’s common to have old TVs, computers and electronics laying around your house collecting dust. The challenge is that local trash collections do not include such electronics because of the environmental impact on landfills. The correct way to dispose of these electronics is through responsible recycling.

To help assist homeowners in this effort, I will host a free electronics recycling event on from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 in the Pink Parking lots near the pedestrian bridge at Destiny USA.

At no cost, residents can drop off unwanted electronics at this event. The items are refurbished, sold as parts or completely recycled by Sunnking, a Rochester-based recycling company. The company states that most electronics are completely recyclable. Common materials that are recovered through the process for reuse include glass, copper, aluminum, tin, steel, iron, plastic, silver, platinum and gold.

In addition to these reusable materials, there are also a handful of harmful and highly toxic substances such as lead, mercury, beryllium, lithium, cadmium, BRFs (Brominated Flame Retardants), PCBs (Polychlorinated Biphenyls) and PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) that are properly disposed of by Sunnking.

In an effort to make the drop off process easier, there is no need to even get out of your car. Volunteers from local non-profit organizations lift the electronics out of your vehicle and place it into the designated piles. These nonprofits are the Butternut Community Police Center and Interfaith Works. Volunteers from both organizations receive a portion of the event’s proceeds from Sunnking.

Free electronics recycling events are a wonderful solution for the community. It allows residents to get rid of their old electronics and it helps prevent additional damage to the environment through improper disposal. It also helps local non-profits by allowing them to earn additional funds for their work.

For more information, you can contact my office at (315) 428-9651 or email magnarw@nyassembly.gov.

