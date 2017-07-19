Burgwin named data base and donor stewardship manager at CBA

Jul 19, 2017 admin Eagle Bulletin, News, Schools
Christian Brothers Academy is pleased to announce that Natalie Burgwin of Syracuse has been named the Data Base & Donor Stewardship Manager in the school’s Office of Advancement.
Burgwin comes to CBA from WNCY PBS in Syracuse where she served as Membership Coordinator. Previously, Burgwin was a Graduate Assistant in the Le Moyne College Athletics Office and a manager at Sno Top in Manlius.
Burgwin received her Masters in Business Administration from Le Moyne College in 2015 and her Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from State University of New York College at Cortland in 2013. She is a 2009 graduate of Jamesville-Dewitt High School.
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 19, 2017
Jul 19, 2017
Jul 18, 2017
Jul 18, 2017