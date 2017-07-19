Betty J. Kurtz, 94

Betty J. Kurtz, 94, formerly of Cazenovia, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Crouse Community Center. Born in the town of Onondaga, Betty was a resident of Cazenovia for 56 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia.

Betty enjoyed her hobby of teaching the painting of porcelain.

She was predeceased by her husband Philip in 1998.Surviving is her son, Philip (Linda) Kurtz of Big Moose, her daughters, Brenda (Gary) Schaap of Parish and Peggy (Donald) Walters of Perryville, her sister Connie Roy of Colorado, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, 38 Sullivan St. Cazenovia. Calling hours: noon – 2 p.m. prior to the service, with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia.

