Beaver Lake Nature Center: Reading Treasure Hunt

From our fall 2015 Beaver Lake Nature Center photo contest.

It’s story time in the woods!

This July and August, elementary school age children can come to Beaver Lake Nature Center for a reading treasure hunt. Boxes containing short stories for children to read out in the woods will be hidden away along trails. Different clues to find each box will be available at the front desk during park hours, free with admission. Every two weeks, the boxes will be re-hidden in new places with new stories.

Sharing Nature: Outdoor Activities for Preschoolers

Preschoolers, accompanied by an adult, will enjoy weekly explorations of Beaver Lake at the Nature Center’s Sharing Nature Summer Camp in July and August. Each week brings a new opportunity for discovery through nature walks, games, and crafts. Choose either Thursdays or Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

July 20 or 21: Frog Fun

July 27 or 28: Feathered Friends

Aug. 3 or 4: Incredible insects

The cost per child is $7 per session. Advance registration is required.

Sunset Canoe Tour

Beaver Lake Nature Center is offering a naturalist-led canoe tour from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Participants will get the chance to observe the grace of a great blue heron, the prowess of a kingfisher, and the close-up beauty of a water lily as the sun sets over the lake. The cost is $20 per canoe (canoe rental included). Advance registration is required.

Field Guide Series at Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake Nature Center’s Field Guide Series is designed to offer an in-depth exploration of specific natural history subjects. The two hour long program, from 1:30-3:30 pm, features a different topic each session. The cost is $5 per person per session and advance-registration is required.

The Aug. 17 session will focus on Summer Butterflies.

