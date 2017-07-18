Rockin’ to the Rescue

Spend an afternoon full of fun, family, food and music, and help homeless pets at the CNY SPCA. The first “Rockin’ for the Pets” will have the music from the band Tree and will also feature the unique performance of special guest, Cliff Diver. The concert and dinner will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Simon Paris VFW, Post 9596, 6996 E. Taft Road. Tickets are $15; kids 10 and under are free. This family-friendly event will have good food, great raffles, 50/50 raffle, and amazing music. Tickets are available at the CNY SPCA, 5878 E. Molloy Road in Syracuse (call (315) 454-4479 ext. 0). Or you can contact Vicki Todero at (315) 436-0237 or Rich Todero at (315) 420-1125. Enjoy the concert and food with family and friends and help the pets at the CNY SPCA at the same time!

