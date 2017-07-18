LETTER: LDC thanks community

To the editor:

On behalf of the many volunteers that organize and execute the annual Lorenzo Driving Competition, I express sincere appreciation to the Cazenovia community for your kind words of understanding and support of our decision not to hold the 41st annual competition. The extensive destruction to the Lorenzo grounds and the surrounding lands made it such that holding an equestrian event on the property would have been hazardous to competitors and horses alike.

We commend the Lorenzo staff for their quick and safe work in removing people and equipment from the property during the CAVAC Craft Fair and we are completely supportive of providing time for the grounds to be refurbished to their pristine condition. This year has been and continues to be a year of rain. Let’s all hope that Mother Nature decides for 2018 to be a year of sunshine. We fully expect for the Lorenzo Driving Competition to be back on the schedule for the third full weekend of July 2018.

Carol Buckhout

LDC board president

