 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Johnson, Ives on winning lacrosse team

Jul 18, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Johnson, Ives on winning lacrosse team

Michael Johnson, Jr. and Tucker Ives. (submitted photo)

Michael Johnson, Jr. and Tucker Ives, pictured above, both from Cazenovia play on the fourth grade orange crush lacrosse team. They won the liberty bell tournament in Philadelphia, Pa., this past weekend.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: LDC thanks community
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill