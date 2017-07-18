Johnson, Ives on winning lacrosse team

Michael Johnson, Jr. and Tucker Ives. (submitted photo)

Michael Johnson, Jr. and Tucker Ives, pictured above, both from Cazenovia play on the fourth grade orange crush lacrosse team. They won the liberty bell tournament in Philadelphia, Pa., this past weekend.

