Johnson, Ives on winning lacrosse team

Jul 18, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Michael Johnson, Jr. and Tucker Ives. (submitted photo)
Michael Johnson, Jr. and Tucker Ives, pictured above, both from Cazenovia play on the fourth grade orange crush lacrosse team. They won the liberty bell tournament in Philadelphia, Pa., this past weekend.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jul 17, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 18, 2017
Jul 18, 2017
Jul 17, 2017