Evening public hearing announced for proposed county-wide plastic bag ban

BY Jason Emerson

editor

The Madison County Board of Supervisors has announced it will hold a third public hearing on the proposed plastic bag ban in Madison County, this one scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Board of Supervisors meeting room on the second floor of the County Office Bldg. in Wampsville.

The previous two public hearings were both held in the afternoon during a weekday, which caused a number of public requests for an evening public hearing to be held to allow people who work during the day the opportunity to comment on the proposed law.

The proposed law, entitled “carryout bag reduction,” introduced by Town of Lebanon Supervisor James Goldstein, seeks to protect the environment, reduce pollution, control litter and improve the aesthetics of the county by eliminating the single-use plastic carryout bag from certain retail stores.

According to the legislation, the ban would affect “certain covered wholesale and retail stores that sell personal, consumer or household items including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, hardware stores, food marts, pharmacies, apparel stores, home centers, stationary and office supply stores.” Certain sellers such as food service establishments and liquor stores would be exempt from the ban.

The first public hearing on the law, on May 9, was attended by numerous people and saw dozens of county residents – as well as environmental advocates, small business owners and grocery industry lobbyists – offer their opinions on the proposed plastic bag ban, with more people speaking against it than for it.

Only three people spoke during the June 13 public hearing.

