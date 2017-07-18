Electrophysiologist joins St. Joseph’s Physicians Cardiology in East Syracuse

St. Joseph’s Health welcomes Electrophysiologist, M. Magdy A. Migeed, MD, FACC, FHRS to St. Joseph’s Physicians Cardiology in East Syracuse.

St. Joseph’s Physicians Cardiology team offers comprehensive cardiac services to the community including minimally-invasive procedures for eligible patients. In his role, Dr. Migeed will provide specialized care to patients experiencing heart rhythm disorders and perform procedures including cardiac ablation and implantation of cardiac devices that include pacemakers, defibrillators and loop recorders.

Dr. Migeed earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ain-Shams University Medical School in Cairo, Egypt and completed internal medicine residency and fellowship in cardiology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, New York. His training also includes a fellowship in electrophysiology at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Dr. Migeed gained extensive emergency medicine experience in pediatrics and family practice trauma management as a staff emergency room physician at United States Army Hospitals; the 130th Station Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany and the 97th General Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany respectively.

Prior to joining St. Joseph’s Physicians Cardiology, Dr. Migeed was director of arrhythmia services for Genesis Hospital, in Zanesville, Ohio and Deborah Heart & Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey. He also worked as an electrophysiologist at Hartford Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut and maintained a private practice for nearly a decade in Syracuse, New York.

An avid researcher, Dr. Migeed’s work has been presented and published multiple times. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and Heart Rhythm Society.

Dr. Migeed is welcoming new patients at our Brittonfield office located at 4939 Brittonfield Parkway, Suite 202, East Syracuse, New York. To schedule an appointment please call 315-634-6699.

St. Joseph’s Health has the most awarded cardiovascular care program in the region – with nearly a dozen different accreditations, certifications, and recognitions for cardiovascular care – and has been the first to bring several new cardiovascular procedures to Central New York. For more information, visit sjhsyr.org/cardiac.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story