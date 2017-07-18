Curbstone Festival, sales and more

Curbstone Festival: ready, set, shop

Get ready. Get set. Get shopping!

Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales return July 20-22 along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“The Curbstone Festival is a longstanding tradition in which the streets come alive with unique bargains and family entertainment,” says Tara Lynn, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. “Many people plan their summer vacations around it.”

This year, more than 30 merchants are scheduled to take part. Among the sales and specials sure to delight shoppers:

Imagine will offer pottery, watercolor and flame-worked glassblowing demonstrations, along with outdoor and indoor sales on jewelry, art glass, pottery, wood art and fiber art.

Fleur-de-lis Florist will have an inventory sale, with 60 to 80 percent markdowns on silks, pottery, furniture and home accessories.

Oliver’s will offer creative takes on oil and vinegar tasting.

Rhubarb Kitchen Shop will offer 50 percent off a wide array of kitchen gadgets, acrylic ware and cooking accessories.

Infused! will offer sampling of select products.

Gallery 54 will feature sales on jewelry, paintings, ceramics, fiber art, sculpture, prints, cards, photography and wood art.

cate & sally will offer closeouts and specials on a wide selection of clothing and accessories, including Lily Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, Eileen Fisher and Fresh Produce Sportswear.

Finger Lakes on Tap will offer food and drink specials.

Merchants participating for the first time include Lucky Dogs and Stacianery.

Sightseeing cruises will be offered each day by Mid-Lakes Navigation. For schedule updates, go to midlakesnav.com. Tickets can be ordered online, by calling 315-685-8500 or in person at 11 Jordan St., where you will also find a selection of gift items.

Returning to Curbstone are The Jackman Twins, who will perform magic, juggling and balloon art from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the weekend. Adding to the gaiety, Williams Realty will hand out balloons.

Concurrent with the Curbstone Festival, the Skaneateles Library Association will hold its summer book sale Thursday through Sunday at the Village Hall, 26 Fennell St. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (bag sale) Sunday.

Parking for the Curbstone Festival is available at metered spots along the street or in the municipal lot (accessed through Genesee or State streets), where parking is 75 cents an hour and all-day parking is $6. Free parking is available on various side streets, in the parking lot on Fennell Street between Skaneateles Town Square/Ace Hardware and SAVES, and by the Austin Park Pavilion (across from St. Mary’s Church on Jordan Street).

For more information, go to skaneateles.com or call 315-685-0552.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story