Cuomo announces groundbreaking for Harborstock Apartments

Governor announces construction of affordable housing for seniors in Geddes

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the groundbreaking of Harborbrook Apartments, a new $12.6 million development that will provide 60 affordable apartments for individuals aged 55 and older in the Town of Geddes.

Harborbrook Apartments will be located adjacent to The Centers at St. Camillus Campus. Last year, the Campus received one of the first awards to fund comprehensive support services for 20 senior residents or residents as risk of homelessness under the Governor’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. This development complements Central New York Rising, the Governor’s successful Upstate Revitalization Initiative aimed at growing the economy and creating new opportunities in Central New York.

“This new development will enable more New York seniors to maintain their independence, live with dignity and help ensure Central New York continues to rise,” Cuomo said. “Harborbrook Apartments provides needed resources and support services for our seniors, creating stronger communities, a more robust local economy, and more opportunities to thrive.”

Harborbrook Apartments is designed to promote an aging in place model providing accessible, affordable housing to help individuals remain independent at home, rather than residing in nursing homes or hospitals.

The three-story building will contain 60 one-bedroom rental apartments, a community room, wellness room, laundry facilities, computer lab, bike storage, outdoor patio and garden space, and direct access to public transportation. All apartments will be energy efficient and include all ENERGY STAR®appliances meeting the NYSERDA Low-rise Residential New Construction program requirements and the Enterprise Green Communities criteria.

The new complex will provide affordable housing for seniors aged 55 and older whose incomes are below 70 percent of the area median income. The development team consists of Christopher Community, Inc.; Rich and Gardner Construction Company; Holmes, King, Kallquist & Associates, Architects LLP. The project is owned by Harborbrook Apartments, L.P., in which Harborbrook Apartments Management, Inc. is the general partner. Christopher Community, Inc. is the sole shareholder of the general partner.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “With Harborbrook Apartments and The Centers at St. Camillus Campus working together to provide housing, health care and support services, Central New York seniors can avoid costly nursing home and hospital care while staying in the community they’ve built a life around. Developments like Harborbrook are part of the Governor’s commitment to maintaining the CNY Rising momentum through access to affordable housing, quality health care and ongoing economic development.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said: “Supportive housing is a pillar of community-based health care and has proven to be an effective approach to reducing overall health care costs in New York State. Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the Department of Health is proud to help provide vulnerable New Yorkers with access to safe, affordable housing; an investment that will pay dividends for years to come.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO, Alicia Barton, said, “Investing in energy efficient housing like Harborbrook Apartments is important to the long-term sustainability of communities and improving energy affordability for low-to-moderate income New Yorkers. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the State is driving progress to ensure energy efficiency is a priority both in new construction and major renovations of older building stock.”

Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging said, “I applaud Governor Cuomo for his leadership and recognition that access to age-friendly, affordable housing opportunities are paramount to living with autonomy in the community. This latest investment will help older adults remain connected to the vital community resources they need to remain healthy and engaged, and supports the Governor’s strong commitment to make New York the first age-friendly state in the nation.”

Jerry Albrigo, Acting Town Supervisor, Town of Geddes said, “Congratulations to St. Camillus and Christopher Community for partnering and making this development possible for the residents of Geddes and Onondaga County where there is a great need for affordable housing. This just shows how much we can accomplish with coordination between Town, County, State and nonprofit partners.”

Aileen Balitz, President of The Centers at St. Camillus, said, “The Centers at St. Camillus is happy to be working with Christopher Community, Inc. to provide for those in need of supportive services in our community. Harborbrook apartments will provide an affordable and accessible environment for frail elderly and persons with physical disabilities and/or chronic conditions. Additionally, twenty of the sixty units in the building are designated as eligible for the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative funding through St. Camillus. The Supportive Housing program will assist persons living in those units to connect to government, community and health care services as well as supplemental services to help them with their daily living tasks.”

Funding for the $12.6 million project includes: $2.8 million from HCR’s Supportive Housing Opportunity Program and $912,048 from HCR’s Middle Income Housing Program; $670,000 in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits which leverages $6,900,900 in Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity; $300,000 in New York State Low Income Housing Tax Credits which leverages $1,920,000 in State Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity; and $56,000 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. KeyBank N.A is providing construction financing with a $7,346,254 loan and Key Community Development Corporation is syndicating tax credits with $4,250,000 in equity and deferred development fees and reserves of $983,094. Construction is expected to be complete in July 2018.

As part of the second phase of the Governor’s landmark $20 billion comprehensive, five-year housing plan, HCR recently made available more than $588 million to create and preserve a wide range of affordable housing, including up to $175 million for supportive housing as part of the Supportive Housing Opportunity Program. HCR’s Request for Proposals is part of $650 million in capital funding and $30 million in service and operating funding that HCR, the Office of Mental Health and the Office of Temporary and Disability Services have advanced to further the Governor’s unprecedented investment in combatting housing insecurity and homelessness.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story