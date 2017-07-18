 

Bousquet Holstein elects Fayetteville resident to board of managers

Jul 18, 2017 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

Christine Woodcock Dettor

Bousquet Holstein PLLC is pleased to announce that attorney Christine Woodcock Dettor has been elected by the members to serve on the firm’s Board of Managers.

Woodcock Dettor joined the firm in 1996 and practices in the firm’s Trusts and Estates Practice Group. Woodcock Dettor also serves as Chair of the firm’s Marketing Committee and the firm’s Practice Development Committee.

She was recently elected to the Jamesville-Dewitt School District Board of Education. Woodcock Dettor serves on the Board of Directors of the Loretto Management Corporation and is a Past Chair of the Central New York Community Foundation where she is currently serves on the Audit Committee and Professional Advisor Council. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Trusts and Estates Section of the New York State Bar Association and has served on the Board of Trustees for Manlius Pebble Hill School.

Woodcock Dettor is a graduate of Syracuse University College of Law and Wellesley College. Woodcock Dettor and her family reside in Fayetteville.

In addition to Christine Woodcock Dettor, the Bousquet Holstein law firm’s Board of Managers includes Laurence G. Bousquet, David A. Holstein, Paul M. Predmore, and John L. Valentino.

